Gostisbehere is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Panthers due to an apparent illness, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said that Gostisbehere didn't feel good Wednesday, so the team kept him off the ice for Thursday's practice session, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's matchup against Florida. Gostisbehere has recorded three points over his last five appearances, logging two goals, an assist, 10 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a hit while averaging 19:40 of ice time across that span.