Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's clash against the Islanders, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Gostisbehere missed three straight games from Oct. 20-25 due to a lower-body injury before returning for Tuesday's game against Vegas. However, he logged just 7:19 of ice time versus the Golden Knights before exiting the tilt with a new lower-body injury. He has a goal and seven points in six appearances this season. Mike Reilly, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday, is slated to draw back into the lineup Thursday due to Gostisbehere's absence.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Dealing with new injury•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Hurt again Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Activated Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Out for remainder of trip•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Sidelined against Vegas•