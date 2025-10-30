Gostisbehere (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's clash against the Islanders, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Gostisbehere missed three straight games from Oct. 20-25 due to a lower-body injury before returning for Tuesday's game against Vegas. However, he logged just 7:19 of ice time versus the Golden Knights before exiting the tilt with a new lower-body injury. He has a goal and seven points in six appearances this season. Mike Reilly, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday, is slated to draw back into the lineup Thursday due to Gostisbehere's absence.