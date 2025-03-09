Pelech posted an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Pelech's first point over four outings in March. The 30-year-old defenseman won't typically put up big scoring numbers -- it's his physical and defensive play that draws modest attention in deep fantasy formats. For the season, Pelech has 16 helpers, 82 shots on net, 66 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 42 appearances. While the Islanders are currently carrying nine blueliners on the roster, it doesn't look like Pelech is in any danger of slipping out of the lineup.