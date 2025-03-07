Ritchie, Oliver Kylington, a conditional first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2028 were traded to the Islanders on Thursday from the Avalanche in exchange for Brock Nelson and William Dufour.

Ritchie is a high-end prospect who has lit up the OHL for 67 points in 41 contests with Oshawa after getting his first taste of NHL action with a goal in seven games to begin this season. The 20-year-old also had two points with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship. The Avalanche may eventually regret letting Ritchie go, but not if Nelson brings them another championship. As for the Islanders, they get a prospect who is pretty close to being ready to contribute at the NHL level. The chances of Ritchie getting another NHL look in 2024-25 are pretty slim with the Generals going to the OHL playoffs, but he could be a factor in 2025-26, perhaps taking Nelson's old spot on the second line.