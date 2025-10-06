Ritchie (lower body) was placed on the non-roster injured list Monday.

Ritchie sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Flyers, and the Islanders previously announced that he was expected to miss 1-2 weeks. He was on the roster bubble ahead of the regular season, but his placement on the non-roster injured list suggests that he'll head to AHL Bridgeport once he's back to full health.