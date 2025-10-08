Ritchie (lower body) has resumed skating on his own, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Wednesday.

Ritchie suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Flyers and is on the non-roster injured list to begin the regular season. He initially carried a return timetable of 1-2 weeks after sustaining his injury, and he'll likely report to AHL Bridgeport once he's healthy.