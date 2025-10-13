default-cbs-image
Ritchie (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

Ritchie's demotion to the minors clears the way for him to return to action following his lower-body issue that saw him start the year on non-roster, injured reserve. Once the 20-year-old center gets his legs back under him, he should be in the mix for a call-up, though he figures to play the bulk of his games in the minors.

