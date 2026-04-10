Islanders' Kashawn Aitcheson: Three-point effort Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aitcheson scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 1 on Thursday.
Aitcheson is off to a positive start in the Colts' second-round series. The defenseman is up to two goals and eight points, as well as 12 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over four playoff contests. He should continue to be a dynamic presence for Barrie throughout the team's playoff run.
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