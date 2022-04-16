Bellows logged an assist, six hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Bellows missed time with an illness and as a healthy scratch to begin April, but he's now played in consecutive games. He helped out on Zach Parise's opening tally Friday. Bellows had gone 10 games without a point prior to this contest, and he's posted four goals, 10 assists, 62 shots on net, 84 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 37 outings. He'll likely be limited to bottom-six minutes if he can retain a regular role in the lineup.