Barzal scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Barzal was scratched for missing the bus to the morning skate Thursday in Carolina, but he was back in his usual top-six spot for Friday's contest. He supplied an insurance tally near the end of the game to help secure the Islanders' first win in four games. Barzal is up to three goals, six assists, 19 shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating over 10 appearances this season.