Barzal (undisclosed) will be a game-time call versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Barzal is expected to take the ice for warmups before the team makes a decision on his availability. The 28-year-old center is on a four-game point streak during which he has registered one goal, three assists and six shots. If Barzal can't play, Jonathan Drouin is expected to shift to center while Maxim Tsyplakov moves into a first-line role.