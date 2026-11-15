Maccelli notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Maccelli has three helpers over two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old has been eased back in on the fourth line, though his power-play usage will help his offense. Maccelli was in the top six prior to his injury, and the Islanders are looking like a team that could roll three scoring lines when healthy. Over 10 appearances this season, the Finnish winger has two goals, seven helpers, 16 shots on net and a plus-3 rating.