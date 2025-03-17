Reilly notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Reilly was activated from long-term injured reserve March 8, but he had to wait his turn to get back into the lineup. An opportunity arose Sunday when Adam Pelech (lower body) joined Adam Boqvist (upper body) on the injury report, allowing Reilly to return after sitting out 54 games due to a concussion and then a heart condition. The 31-year-old defenseman will be in contention for third-pairing minutes for the rest of the season, so he's not likely to make a large impact in fantasy. Given the ordeal he's been through with his health, getting back on the ice is a big accomplishment.