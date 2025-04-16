Reilly was scratched for a 10th straight game in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Reilly had two assists over six contests after he returned from a long-term absence due to a heart condition. He didn't stick on the third pairing, and it's unclear if he'll play in the regular-season finale versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday. If not, Reilly will conclude the season with two helpers, 28 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 17 appearances. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.