Varlamov allowed two goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Varlamov gave up a goal in each of the first two periods, but it was all Islanders in the third. The 34-year-old has ceded playing time to Ilya Sorokin -- Varlamov's start Saturday came after a season-high three straight games on the bench. The veteran netminder is clearly in the backup role at this stage of his career, but he's been solid so far with a 5-3-0 record, a 2.84 GAA and a .916 save percentage in eight outings. Ilya Sorokin should be expected to start Tuesday in Philadelphia for the rematch.