Lowry underwent hip surgery Tuesday and will be out 5-6 months.

Based on his timeline, Lowry is likely to miss at least the first month of the 2025-26 campaign, though it could certainly be longer. The 32-year-old center has reached the 30-point threshold in each of the last three seasons but could be in danger of missing that mark given his time out of the lineup. With Lowry potentially on the shelf for 1-2 months next year, youngsters like Brayden Yager or Brad Lambert could make the Opening Night roster in October.