Barlow was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Sunday.

Barlow, the 18th overall pick in 2023, tallied 40 goals and 58 points in 50 games with the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL this season. The 19-year-old winger offers an intriguing blend of physicality and scoring upside. He'll likely finish the year with AHL Manitoba, though he could push for a spot in the lineup with the Jets next season.