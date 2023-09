Barlow wasn't on the ice Friday because he's dealing with an illness, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Barlow had 46 goals and 79 points in 59 OHL games with Owen Sound last season. The 18-year-old was selected by Winnipeg with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Although he should be a big part of the Jets' long-term plans, Barlow is unlikely to make Winnipeg's Opening Night roster.