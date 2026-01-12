Miller (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

In a corresponding move, Winnipeg recalled Isaak Phillips from AHL Manitoba. Miller will miss at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against the Islanders, after getting hurt in Sunday's 4-3 win over New Jersey. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return. He has chipped in one assist, 16 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and 25 hits across 15 appearances this season.