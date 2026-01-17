Miller underwent knee surgery recently, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports Saturday.

Miller is week-to-week and will miss his third straight game against Toronto on Saturday. He has contributed one assist, 16 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and 25 hits across 15 appearances this season. With Neal Pionk (lower body) and Haydn Fleury (upper body) unavailable as well, Elias Salomonsson and Luke Schenn have been seeing time in Winnipeg's bottom four. Isaak Phillips is also on hand as a spare defender.