Miller provided an assist, two hits and four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Miller ended a five-game point drought with the helper. The 32-year-old defenseman has seen sporadic playing time since the start of December, though he was able to play Saturday with Josh Morrissey (illness) out of action. Miller is up to 10 points, 43 shots on net, 57 hits, 32 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 41 appearances, surpassing his total of nine points across 46 outings from the 2023-24 regular season.