Phillips was placed on waivers by the Jets on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Phillips has played in 56 regular-season games over the last four years, all with the Blackhawks, in which he has tallied two goals and 10 assists. With the blueliner hitting waivers, he figures to start the campaign with AHL Manitoba. It likely will come down to Ville Heinola and Haydn Fleury for the final roster spot Opening Night against the Stars on Oct. 9.