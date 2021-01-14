Perreault was called up from the tax squad ahead of Thursday's clash with Calgary, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Perreault was limited to just 49 games last year which saw him miss the 10-goal mark for just the second time in his last seven seasons. The addition of Trevor Lewis has made Perreault an expendable piece for the Jets, so he likely hasn't seen the last of the taxi squad. If Nikolaj Ehlers (COVID) is unable to play Thursday, Perreault is posied to get into the game in a fourth-line role.