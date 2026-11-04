Bauer scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged five PIM, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Bauer dropped the gloves in a massive bout with Arber Xhekaj in the third period. That wasn't the extent of his energy boost, as Bauer's goal at 17:21 of the third period got the Jets on the board. He set up Morgan Barron 42 seconds later, and Winnipeg would continue the rally, pulling off the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history in the process to snap the team's nine-game losing streak. Those two points were the first two of Bauer's career, to go with six shots on net, 23 hits and 28 PIM. The toughness is here to stay, but he's also endearing himself to the Jets by being versatile -- he has switched between defenseman and forward roles in recent games. His usefulness in fantasy is fairly low, but Bauer's a fun story to come out of a tough situation in Winnipeg early in the year.