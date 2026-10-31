Bauer logged five PIM and two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Bauer technically spent more time in the penalty box than on the ice -- he had just 2:59 of ice time. He dressed as a seventh defenseman but took a couple of shifts as a forward, and he also got into a fight with Bokondji Imama. Bauer has made eight appearances this season, racking up 17 hits, four blocked shots and 23 PIM. Either as a blueliner or a forward, Bauer doesn't look to have enough scoring potential to draw attention in fantasy.