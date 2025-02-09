Englund was put on waivers Sunday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Englund has been a healthy scratch for 13 straight games and might benefit from seeing some playing time in the minors if he clears waivers. He has generated one goal, four shots on net, seven blocked shots and 20 hits in 11 appearances this season.
