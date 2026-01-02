Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The second power-play unit, which includes Kuzmenko, received high praise from coach Jim Hillier after the game: "That group, in particular, is moving it well and they feel dangerous, as dangerous as we've been all year." Thursday was the first time this season that the Kings scored multiple power-play goals in a game. They were the only team in the NHL to not have done so. Kuzmenko, who has really scuffled this season, may finally be warming up. He has five points, including three goals, in his last five games, and three of those points (one goal, two helpers) have come on the power play. Prior to that, Kuzmenko had just nine points (five goals, four assists) in his previous 29 games.