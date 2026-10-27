Kuemper halted 23 of 26 shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Kuemper allowed one goal in each of Monday's three periods en route to his third consecutive win. The 15-year NHL veteran has turned around the course of his season as of late, as he now holds a 3-3-1 record, a 3.47 GAA and an .889 save percentage across seven appearances this season. If he can carry his excellent play into the Kings' upcoming homestand, Kuemper will be a priority waiver-wire add in most fantasy formats. With the Kings headed into the second half of a back-to-back, he'll likely have a day off before being the presumed starter for Thursday's matchup against Ottawa.