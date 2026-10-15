Wright was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Wright is expected to join the Kings at Thursday's practice ahead of their upcoming clash against the Bruins on Saturday. Across three games with AHL Ontario this season, the 23-year-old winger has two goals, three points, a plus-1 rating and eight shots on net. Wright will likely be the Kings' fourth-line right winger for the time being with Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) and Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) on injured reserve.