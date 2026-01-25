Ward scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Ward has tallied in consecutive contests. He has four points, seven shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over nine appearances with the big club this season. Even with Trevor Moore returning from an upper-body injury, Ward stayed in the lineup over Warren Foegele. That's a show of faith in Ward's production, though he remains limited to fourth-line usage.