Ward scored twice on four shots and added an assist in AHL Ontario's 5-2 win over Abbotsford.

Ward had gone without a point in his first four games of the season. The 27-year-old winger saw a little time in the NHL last year, scoring in his debut against the Flames on April 17. Ward has topped out at 32 points (2023-24) in an AHL regular season, and given his age, there's little reason to think a breakout is coming.