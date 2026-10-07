Kakko logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Kakko's second multi-point effort of the season. He started the year on the first line but has joined a young trio with Berkly Catton and Shane Wright on the third line. Putting the younger forwards together could allow the Kraken to shelter them from the toughest matchups. Kakko has a goal, three assists, three shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over four contests this season.