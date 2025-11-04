default-cbs-image
Beniers scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

Beniers gave the Kraken a two-goal lead at the 7:36 mark of the second period with a wrister on the power play. He'd later add another point when setting up Jordan Eberle's third-period tally. The lack of consistency hurts Beniers' upside. He has eight points in 12 games, but he's failed to crack the scoresheeet in four of Seattle's last six contests.

