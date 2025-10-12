Beniers scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Beniers opened the scoring in the second period and set up Jared McCann's goal at 4:56 of overtime. With three points, four shots on net, three hits and two blocked shots over two games, Beniers is off to a strong start. The Kraken have just five goals as a team so far, but the 22-year-old center is on the top line and should continue to be a key piece of the offense as he looks to get back to the 50-point mark for the first time in three years.