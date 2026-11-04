Vasilevskiy made 19 saves Tuesday in s 4-2 win over Detroit.

His team spotted him a 3-0 lead by the 8:41 mark of the second frame, but the outcome was never in doubt. The Wings did claw back after turning the heat up in the third period, but Vasilevskiy turned in some big saves to preserve the lead. It was good to see him batten the proverbial hatches and allow just two goals. Vasilevskiy had allowed 13 goals in his previous three games (1-1-1). Overall, he's 7-3-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .879 save percentage.