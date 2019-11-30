Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stunned in overtime

Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 35 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Vasilevskiy had to work a bit harder than counterpart Braden Holtby, who saw five fewer shots in this cross-conference clash, and it took a sneaky snapshot from Dmitry Orlov in overtime to send him home with the loss. Considering the Bolts have gone to Vasi in three straight games, it wouldn't be surprising to see them turn to backup Curtis McElhinney in Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes.