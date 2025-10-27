Hagel tallied a goal, added an assist and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over Vegas.

Hagel found the back of the net for the game's opening tally before he later assisted Nikita Kucherov's game-winning goal in the extra period. After a slow start to the campaign, Hagel has begun to hit his stride offensively with back-to-back multi-point performances. The 27-year-old winger is up to five points and 23 shots on goal through nine appearances this season. With his first goal of the season out of the way, Hagel will look to get back on the pace for 90 points, which he produced across 82 regular-season games last year. He has improved steadily in each of his first five seasons in the NHL, making Hagel one of the more intriguing names to follow in fantasy this year.