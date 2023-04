Hagel picked up an assist Monday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 4.

He missed a penalty shot at 7:45 of the first period after getting tripped by Morgan Rielly. But he later picked up a primary helper on Alex Killorn's second goal of the night that made the score 4-1. Hagel's big offensive leap forward this season is reflected in his point-per-game pace in the postseason (one goal, three assists; four games played).