Hagel picked up two assists in a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

The points snapped a five-game drought for the talented winger. Hagel has started the season on a rough patch, but he's too talented for this to last. He may not replicate his 90-point performance from the 2024-25 regular season, but he is still capable of producing more than he has so far.

