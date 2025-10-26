Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Snaps five-game point drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel picked up two assists in a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Saturday.
The points snapped a five-game drought for the talented winger. Hagel has started the season on a rough patch, but he's too talented for this to last. He may not replicate his 90-point performance from the 2024-25 regular season, but he is still capable of producing more than he has so far.
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Set to play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Recovered from concussion•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Won't suit up in Game 5•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Injured in Game 4•