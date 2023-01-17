Hagel scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Both points came late in the third period after Seattle had pulled its goalie. Hagel has found the scoresheet in four straight games and seven of the last eight, extending an impressive stretch that has seen the 24-year-old rack up 10 goals and 20 points over his last 17 contests.
