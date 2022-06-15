Hagel (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with the Avalanche, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Brayden Point (leg) will return to action Wednesday versus Colorado, so even if Hagel's able to go, he may have to settle for a third-line role after skating in the top six for much of the past two rounds. Confirmation on Hagel's status for Game 1 against the Avalanche likely won't surface until the Lightning take the ice for pregame warmups.