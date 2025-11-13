Douglas logged an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Douglas had been trending out of the Lightning's lineup, sitting out the previous three games, but the team's injury troubles have opened the door for him to reclaim a fourth-line spot. The helper was his first in 10 appearances at the NHL level. The 25-year-old has added 12 hits, 12 PIM, five shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating despite averaging just 5:31 of ice time.