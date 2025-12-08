Douglas (undisclosed) will be out of the lineup versus Toronto on Monday, Lightning radio announcer Dave Mishkin reports.

Douglas skated prior to Monday's clash with the Leafs, so it's possible he is serving as a healthy scratch rather than still dealing with an injury. Considering the 25-year-old center is stuck in an 11-game pointless streak, few fantasy managers are likely to be impacted by his absence, regardless of the reason.