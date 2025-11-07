James scored a goal, added two assists, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

James didn't have a point over his first seven NHL games, but the 23-year-old made up for it in his eighth appearance. He set up a Gage Goncalves tally for his first career assist early in the second period before scoring his first goal just a few minutes later. James added a helper on a Brandon Hagel goal -- the eventual game-winner -- in the third period. Through eight contests, he's added 12 shots on net, 18 hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating while becoming a regular in the Lightning's bottom six.