Lightning's Dominic James: Nearing return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (undisclosed) fully participated in Friday's practice, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
It remains to be seen if James will be in the lineup Saturday versus the Islanders, but at a minimum, he seems very close to returning. The 23-year-old has two goals and five points in 19 appearances this season. James should serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's ready.
