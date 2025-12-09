Lightning's Dominic James: Unavailable Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (undisclosed) won't play against Montreal on Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
James will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has provided two goals, three assists, 20 shots on net and 28 hits through 19 outings this campaign.
