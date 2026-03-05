James (leg) will be sidelined for 8-10 weeks after undergoing surgery, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Thursday.

James will miss the remainder of the regular season and could be sidelined through more than one playoff series, assuming the Lightning go that far. As a rookie, the 23-year-old winger put up seven goals, eight assists and 56 shots in 43 contests while averaging 12:14 of ice time.