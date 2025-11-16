Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Headed back down
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelletier has been re-assigned to AHL Syracuse by the Lightning, the team announced Sunday.
The return of Brandon Hagel (upper body) from injury is likely what prompted this move from the Lightning, still dealing with some other injury issues to guys like Anthony Cirelli (upper body). In his lone NHL game, the first of his career, the 24-year-old played just six minutes and 12 seconds, recording one hit and one blocked shot. He'll head back to AHL Syracuse, where he's been super effective with 14 points in 13 games.
