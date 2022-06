Colton notched an assist and seven PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Colton set up Nick Paul for the game-winning tally at 1:26 of the second period. The helper ended a nine-game point drought for Colton, who hasn't been able to rack up much offense in the back half of the playoffs. The third-liner is up to nine points (five goals, four assists), 34 shots on net, 55 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 20 contests this postseason.