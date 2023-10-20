Stamkos (lower body) picked up an assist and had seven shots in 18:55 of ice time in a 4-3 win over the Canucks on Thursday.

Stamkos had missed the previous two games due to the injury. He has at least a point in each of his three contests this season (two goals, three assists), and all three assists have come with the man advantage. Stamkos also has 15 shots in those three games and continues to be a difference maker for the Lightning and fantasy managers alike.